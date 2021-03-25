IND USA
Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.
bollywood

Bunty Aur Babli 2 faces a hitch, release date postponed amid a spike in Covid-19 cases

  • The Yash Raj Films (YRF) will announce the new release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2 later.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:06 PM IST

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to postpone the release date of Bunty Aur Babli 2, amid the spike in Covid-19 cases. According to film critic Taran Adarsh on Thursday, YRF will announce the new release date later.

The movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari. Earlier, Bunty Aur Babli 2 was scheduled to release in cinemas on April 23, 2021.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Adarsh shared a post saying, "#BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later. Due to the spike in #Covid19 cases and the impact on the entertainment industry in #India, #YRF has taken the call to push the release of #BuntyAurBabli2 ahead. #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi #Sharvari"

The movie is a sequel to the studio's 2005 blockbuster crime comedy and has been directed by debutante filmmaker Varun V Sharma. Varun has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film will revolve around two con couples played by Saif and Rani, and Siddhant and Sharvari. The original had starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in guest appearances. In the sequel, Saif has replaced Abhishek.

Speaking about her 2005 film, Rani had told Hindustan Times, “It got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, which led to the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films.”

bunty aur babli 2 covid-19 yash raj films saif ali khan rani mukerji siddhant chaturvedi sharvari + 5 more

