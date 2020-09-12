e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, shares pic

Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, shares pic

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari shared pictures after they wrapped up the last song of their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. It also marked the completion of the film, which also stars Rani Mukerji with Saif Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Sep 12, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chatuvedi and Sharvari.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chatuvedi and Sharvari.
         

Actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi on Saturday shared a picture as his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 wrapped up shoot. The picture also featured Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari.

Sharing the picture, Siddhant wrote: “Wrapped up #BuntyAurBabli2 with one last song Grateful that the entire team made sure all safety measures were thoroughly implemented #SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @sharvari @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 @yrf.” The picture showed all four of them smiling.

 

The last thing to be shot was a song from the movie. Sharvari who was last seen in The Forgotten Army, wrote: “Wrapping up the shoot of #BuntyAurBabli2 with nothing but LOVE and one final song while maintaining all safety measures!#SaifAliKhan #RaniMukerji @siddhantchaturvedi @varun.v.sharma @buntyaurbabli2 @yrf.”

 

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel of 2005 hit of the same name. The original had starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a guess appearances. In the sequel, Saif will replace Abhishek.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

Speaking about her 2005 film, Rani had said: “It got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences, which led to the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Hopefully, the audiences will give us the same love that they have given our earlier films.”

