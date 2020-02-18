Bunty Aur Babli 2 to release on June 26, sequel to feature two pairs of the con duo

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 16:57 IST

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will hit the theatres countrywide on June 26, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film, being touted as a “rebooted sequel”, reunites Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years. Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie.

Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the project, which will also feature Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

“For whole of India, Bunty Aur Babli is and will always be part of cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it. “When we were designing the logo of ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays a perfect homage to the first film that is part of India’s pop culture history. I’m guessing this move will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia,” the director said in a statement.

According to the makers, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo -- Rani and Saif, and Siddhant and Sharvari.

Rani and Saif last starred together on 2008’s Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Before that, they gave blockbuster Hum Tum and also featured in Ta Ra Rum Pum.

