Saif Ali Khan's large paunch leaves Rani Mukerji unimpressed in new Bunty Aur Babli 2 pic

Yash Raj Films has released the first look picture from Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2. The new still features the two of them as the eponymous couple.

In the photo, Rani is seen in a bright yellow saree and long hair, taking a measure of Saif's large paunch. He is in a brown shirt and grey pyjamas, lifting an LPG cylinder over his head with a lot of effort. They are in the verandah of a cosy home.

Sharing the photo, YRF announced that the film's trailer will be out October 25 and the film will release on November 19 in theatres. “The wait is over! Bunty is READY! #BuntyAurBabli2 Trailer out on 25th October! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21,” the caption read.

Fans were excited to finally get a look at Rani and Saif's characters from the movie. “I can already hear the theme song,” wrote one. “Excuse me, what is this,” wrote another with a bunch of heart emojis. +

Bunty Aur Babli also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari. They, too, play Bunty and Babli in the movie, as revealed in a teaser that was released on Friday. The new film is directed by Varun V. Sharma.

The 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli, starred Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Saif will be taking over Abhishek's role in the new movie.

Speaking about the movie, he said, "Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a game of cat and mouse between the OG con couple and the new con couple trying to prove that they are better than what the originals were in their prime. This will spark the rivalry and it's just hilarious because of how intelligently the script has been written to show this madness."

At the end of the first movie, Bunty and Babli give up the life of crime and join the government's efforts to catch other conmen in the country.