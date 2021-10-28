Bunty Aur Babli 2 song Tattoo Waaliye: Rani Mukerji effortlessly slips back into tiny silver dress 23 years later

Yash Raj Films has released the first song from the upcoming movie, Bunty Aur Babli 2. Titled, Tattoo Waaliye, the song stars all the four leads from the movie--Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

The promotional song stars all four in glamorous and glitzy avatars. They match steps to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's peppy beats and show off their ‘tattoos'. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Pardeep Sran.

Rani's outfit might also remind you of a similar tiny silver dress that she wore in her 1998 movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, danced to Koi Mil Gaya in a similar outfit.

She also earned praise from her fans on YouTube for her ageless looks. “Rani looks like she hasn't aged a day....everyone looks stunning,” wrote one. “Rani is indeed a queen, her age is just a number,” wrote another.

Others also got praise. “Siddhant is a good dancer, I'm impressed,” wrote a fan. “Siddhant is the next big thing in Bollywood...Sharvari is looking sooooo good,” commented another.

Speaking about the song, Saif said, “Tattoo Waaliye is the first song that people will see. We were gearing up to mount the song on a big scale like decided. All preparations were made to shoot a song that would be an instant chartbuster. We rehearsed, we were set, but unfortunately, the nation went into lockdown the same day that we were supposed to shoot in March 2020! It was just heart-breaking.”

Rani said, “I remember that day so clearly even today. We were so excited to be back on the sets to shoot Tattoo Waaliye so, yes, there were a lot of questions, lot of things were on our minds about whether or not it’s safe to shoot, but I think Yash Raj Films made sure that the entire premise was really well sanitized, a lot of precautions were taken in terms of getting everybody on set Covid tested. They also quarantined everybody in a hotel for about 14 days before we started shoot! So, I think a lot of measures were taken for making all of us comfortable on set.”

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19.