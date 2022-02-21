Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet deck up in all-white outfits. See pics
bollywood

Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet deck up in all-white outfits. See pics

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan got married to his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra. On Monday, pictures of various Bollywood stars at the wedding landed online.
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kartik Aaryan at Luv Ranjan's wedding.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 03:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. Pictures from the private wedding have finally landed online. 

On the guest list were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kartik Aaryan.  All of them were seen in pristine white wedding outfits. 

Ranbir was seen in a white kurta pyjama and white jacket. Shraddha wore a white lehenga. Rakul wore a white kurta and a big necklace. Jackky wore a kurta pyjama that he paired with a short jacket. Kartik was also dressed in white and wore a pink turban and tiny, dark sunglasses. Also part of the wedding were actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

RELATED STORIES

Ranbir, Varun, Arjun and others returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and were spotted at the airport. Also on Sunday, Rakul and Jackky--who are dating each other--were clicked at the Taj Mahal.

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor, who plays Ranbir’s father in the film. Luv is also producing Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kuttey, which will be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj.

Also read: Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor arrive at Agra venue, fans say it is 'Bollywood ka shaadi season'. Watch

Ranbir will seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Shamshera and another film titled Animal, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kartik Aaryan’s next release will be Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. 

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Rakul's upcoming movies include Runway 34, Doctor G and Chhatriwaali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ranbir kapoor luv ranjan shraddha kapoor rakul preet singh rakul preet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP