Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet deck up in all-white outfits. See pics

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. Pictures from the private wedding have finally landed online.

On the guest list were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh and Kartik Aaryan. All of them were seen in pristine white wedding outfits.

Ranbir was seen in a white kurta pyjama and white jacket. Shraddha wore a white lehenga. Rakul wore a white kurta and a big necklace. Jackky wore a kurta pyjama that he paired with a short jacket. Kartik was also dressed in white and wore a pink turban and tiny, dark sunglasses. Also part of the wedding were actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Ranbir, Varun, Arjun and others returned to Mumbai on Monday afternoon and were spotted at the airport. Also on Sunday, Rakul and Jackky--who are dating each other--were clicked at the Taj Mahal.

Luv is known for directing films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Luv is now shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor, who plays Ranbir’s father in the film. Luv is also producing Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kuttey, which will be directed by Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bharadwaj.

Ranbir will seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. He also has Shamshera and another film titled Animal, with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kartik Aaryan’s next release will be Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Rakul's upcoming movies include Runway 34, Doctor G and Chhatriwaali.

