Luv Ranjan wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor arrive at Agra venue, fans say it is 'Bollywood ka shaadi season'. Watch

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in Agra on Sunday. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma were spotted reaching the city.

A paparazzo account shared a video of Ranbir, Dinesh and Pritam arriving at the Agra venue for the wedding. In another video posted by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Arjun was spotted outside the airport on Saturday.

Many fans reacted the videos of the celebrities arriving at the airport. One person wrote, “Ab kiski shaadi hai (Now who is getting married)?” Another one said, “Bollywood ka shaadiyon ka season aa gaya hai. Ek ke baad ek sab sehra baand rahe hain lol (Bollywood's wedding seson is back, everyone is getting married one after the other).” While one commented, “Ranbir tum bhi kar he lo ab (Ranbir you should also get married now).”

On Saturday, actor Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar in Khandala. Earlier this week, actor Vikrant Massey also got married to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Apart from this, actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Televison actor Karishma Tanna also got married to businessman Varun Bangera earlier this month.

Luv is known for his work in films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Luv is currently busy shooting for his next untitled film with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and film producer Boney Kapoor. Boney will be seen playing Ranbir’s father in the film. Luv is also producing Arjun Kapoor-starrer Kutte, which marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj's son.

