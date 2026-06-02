Suresh Triveni admits films are edited keeping social media in mind today: 'Attention span is a constant conversation'

It has been happening increasingly of late that a new film uses a viral meme or trending song as part of its hook. The digital, social media age has encroached filmmaking and changed how cinema is created, let alone consumed. Suresh Triveni, adman turned filmmaker, admits that even the editing of many films is affected by makers’ perception of the audience’s attention span. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Maa Behen, the filmmaker speaks to Hindustan Times about comedy and filmmaking in the age of social media.

Suresh Triveni on shift to comedy

Suresh Triveni is the director of films like Maa Behen, Subedaar, and Jalsa.

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Maa Behen sees Triveni venture into comedy. As the maker of dramas like Jalsa and Subedaar, it is a drastic shift for him. “Comedy sets are easier on the actor. As a director, I feel less guilty towards them,” he says. Ask him to elaborate, and he adds, “With dramas, I keep telling them to be intense throughout the day. Here, it is much lighter. One looks forward to shooting.”

There has been an increasing influence of social media memes and virality in how comedies are made today in Hindi cinema. Talking about the trend, Triveni says, “We are still figuring it out. Of course, there is a change in technique. Not just in humour, but everywhere. If you see, the edit patterns are changing. Attention span is a constant conversation. But I don't look at the audience as some other beast. I am myself the audience. My attention span is also shorter. I'll be wrong to say that patterns aren't changing. But it’s too early to say whether it is the right method.”

‘Classic storytelling always wins’

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{{^usCountry}} But the filmmaker says that combatting this audience's shortened attention span doesn’t always require innovation. “To gather attention, either you have to scream out loud, or you suck them in the first 15 minutes. Once you're into the story, you're not going to look at your phone,” he says, adding, “But yes, I always go back to the classic storytelling, which will never age. You can be clever and try winning here and there, but eventually, classic storytelling wins.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the filmmaker says that combatting this audience's shortened attention span doesn’t always require innovation. “To gather attention, either you have to scream out loud, or you suck them in the first 15 minutes. Once you're into the story, you're not going to look at your phone,” he says, adding, “But yes, I always go back to the classic storytelling, which will never age. You can be clever and try winning here and there, but eventually, classic storytelling wins.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Maa Behen, his next film, stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, along with Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It releases on Netflix on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maa Behen, his next film, stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga, along with Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. It releases on Netflix on June 4. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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