Maalik box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao film barely shows any growth, yet to cross 20 crore

Maalik box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chillar and Prosenjit Chatterjee-starrer Maalik released in theatres last Friday. Fans were eager to see how Rajkummar fared in an intense avatar, playing the role of a gangster for a change. Although he received praise for his turn, the film has had a slow start at the box office, given a big budget Hollywoood release in the form of Superman also clashed in the same week. Maalik box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster in the crime drama Maalik.

Maalik box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has now made an overall collection of ₹17.81 crore. As per early estimates, the film earned ₹1.81 crore on its fifth day of release, which is also its first Tuesday in theatres. The film had an opening day haul of ₹3.75 crore. It went on to show some growth on the weekend, collecting ₹5.25 crore on both Saturday and Sunday, respectively. From Monday onwards, the dip started.

Maalik had an overall 12.39% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

What Rajkummar said about Maalik

Maalik marks Rajkummar's first foray into the mass action genre, a trend which has been seen with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee in the last few years. In an interview with HT, the actor had said, "It is exciting because I get to do something very different from anything I have done to date. As an actor, that's what I want to do—play different people, explore different genres, and present myself in a different way to the audience. Maalik has given me that opportunity in a very big way."

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.