Four More Shorts Please's Maanvi Gagroo shows off her ‘engagement ring’, fans wonder if it's a gimmick

Actor Maanvi Gagroo announced on Friday that she is engaged. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. She was all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring. Though, she did not reveal whom she got engaged to. She is currently vacationing in London and can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Greenwich. Her engagement post, left her fans in complete shock. Many celebs and fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant confirms she got married to boyfriend Adil Khan in 2022 even as he denies it)

In the picture, she opted for a grey hoodie and kept her hair loose. She can be seen blushing as she showed off her engagement ring. She kept her left hand on her face with engagement ring on her finger. She hid her face, hence her facial expressions could not be seen properly. She sat on a chair under a clear blue sky.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Maanvi wrote, “So this happened (ring emoji).” She used ‘Engaged’ and ‘red heart emoji’ as the hashtag on post. Singer Shibani Dandekar commented, “Congratulations (red heart emojis).” Actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Heartiest congratulations (red heart emoji).” Maanvi's co-actor of Four More Shorts Please, Bani J commented, “OH HELLLLOOOOOOOO (we've known for a while…but ya know had to wait for this post (laughing emoji).”

TV actor Sriti Jha wrote, “I am shocked!” Actors Jitendra Kumar commented, “Congratulations (bottle with popping cork emoji)", Sumeet Vyas wrote, “Oyeeeee congratulations" and Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Whaaat!!! Congratulations.”

Maanvi left her fans in complete shock. One of her fans wrote, “Wow, please do fiancé reveal.” Another fan made similar request, “Please do a reveal of the one who put the ring!!” Other fan commented, “What what!!! Congratulations.. kabhi toh poori story sunaao (Pls narrate the entire story now).” “Since most of her friends seem surprised, it looks like a marketing gimmick”, wrote one person. “Shocked but congrats”, added another.

Maanvi, rose to fame for her role in the web series Tripling and Four More Shorts Please. She has appeared in films like Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana.

