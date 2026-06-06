Madhoo recalls mocking Ranveer Singh in early years: ‘Same people who laughed at him are his biggest fans including me’

Actor Madhoo, known for memorable performances in films such as Roja and Phool Aur Kaante, has revealed how dramatically her opinion of Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh has changed over the years. Speaking in a recent interview, Madhoo candidly admitted that she was initially unconvinced by Ranveer when he first entered the film industry.

She was not impressed by him at first

Madhoo admits she was wrong about Ranveer Singh: ‘He is just amazing’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on her early impressions of Ranveer Singh during a chat with Hindi Rush, Madhoo admitted she initially missed the hype surrounding his debut. She confessed that when he first entered the industry, she didn't care for him much and thought he was just an okay, decent actor. However, her perspective shifted completely after witnessing his work.

Madhoo admitted she was initially among the critics who questioned his wardrobe. She said, “I have criticised his dressing choices. Sometimes he would wear yellow pants, sometimes a skirt. He broke the mindset of the industry. People made fun of him, made memes, laughed at him, but he didn’t care. He kept doing what he believed was right.”

Madhoo explained that he completely ignored outside opinions. Revisiting those moments today, she feels that his refusal to blend in is exactly what worked to his advantage. She said, “He never cared about anybody's opinion. We change ourselves when people laugh at us. We try to fit in. Ranveer never fit in. Today, he is considered a style icon and one of the best actors. Today, the same people who laughed at him are his biggest fans, including me.”

A gesture she never forgot

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Madhoo also recalled a deeply personal interaction with Ranveer Singh that left a lasting impact on her. During an awards event, the actor sang for her directly on stage, a gesture that she says made her admire him even more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhoo also recalled a deeply personal interaction with Ranveer Singh that left a lasting impact on her. During an awards event, the actor sang for her directly on stage, a gesture that she says made her admire him even more. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She explained that once someone has tasted major stardom, that inner feeling never truly leaves them, even if the world's perception fades over time. Reflecting on a memorable evening, she noted that when an actor like Ranveer Singh goes out of his way to make a person feel special, it means a great deal. She added that he became an even bigger superstar in her eyes that night and expressed a strong desire to share the screen with him in the future, calling him absolutely amazing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explained that once someone has tasted major stardom, that inner feeling never truly leaves them, even if the world's perception fades over time. Reflecting on a memorable evening, she noted that when an actor like Ranveer Singh goes out of his way to make a person feel special, it means a great deal. She added that he became an even bigger superstar in her eyes that night and expressed a strong desire to share the screen with him in the future, calling him absolutely amazing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Madhoo was last seen as Pannaga in the 2025 mythological drama Kannappa. The actor is now gearing up for the historical drama Governor: The Silent Saviour, which is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON