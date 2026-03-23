Madhoo at 56 wows internet with her 'flawless' beauty in white gown at event: 'No one can guess who is mom and daughter'
Madhoo turned heads at an event by proving that age is just a number. It’s easy to see why the internet was wowed — her elegance remains the same since Roja.
The red carpet at an awards show in Mumbai on March 22 witnessed a true 'double take' moment when veteran actor Madhoo stepped out with her daughter, Ameyaa Shah. On an evening meant to celebrate glamour, it was the 56-year-old actor who stole the spotlight, looking remarkably youthful and leaving fans questioning who was the mother and who was the daughter. Also read | Madhoo says she rejected Amitabh Bachchan's film, was not happy with work in Bollywood: ‘After working in South…’
‘Madhu is looking absolutely flawless’
After videos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards surfaced, Instagram users flooded the comments section of a paparazzo's page with praise, calling Madhoo 'flawless' and 'ageless'.
One fan captured the collective sentiment, sharing how Madhoo and Ameyaa looked like sisters, and commenting, "No one can guess who is mom and daughter!" A comment also read, “Wow… Madhu is looking absolutely flawless.”
‘Charming’ and ‘perfect’, were just a few of the other comments by fans who grew up watching Madhoo on the big screen. Known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, Madhoo has worked in movies like Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, and Gentleman.
Madhoo's white gown was a sophisticated pick
Madhoo’s ensemble was a testament to the power of minimalist luxury. She chose a strapless, floor-length gown in a pristine white. The dress featured a structured, slightly notched neckline that provided a modern edge to the classic strapless cut. The bodice transitioned into elegant asymmetrical draping across the waist, creating a flattering, liquid-like effect that flowed into a sleek skirt.
To break the monochromatic palette, Madhoo carried a vibrant blue clutch. The accessory was the star of her styling, featuring a bold ostrich-feather trim that added a touch of whimsical old-Hollywood glamour to the contemporary look. She kept her accessories refined with a classic gold watch, a stack of green bangles for a pop of traditional contrast, and a statement ring. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek, polished low bun, putting her radiant complexion and deep berry lip on full display.
Ameyaa’s classic contrast to her mom's white look
Complementing her mother’s white aesthetic, Ameyaa Shah opted for timeless noir. She wore a black column gown with a dramatic, ruffled, accordion-pleated bodice. The texture of her dress provided a beautiful visual contrast to the smooth draping of Madhoo’s white gown. Ameyaa accessorised with a tan-toned micro-handbag and a sophisticated half-up, half-down hairstyle, cementing the duo's status as the night's most stylish pair.
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