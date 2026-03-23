Madhoo at 56 wows internet with her 'flawless' beauty in white gown at event: 'No one can guess who is mom and daughter'

The red carpet at an awards show in Mumbai on March 22 witnessed a true 'double take' moment when veteran actor Madhoo stepped out with her daughter, Ameyaa Shah. On an evening meant to celebrate glamour, it was the 56-year-old actor who stole the spotlight, looking remarkably youthful and leaving fans questioning who was the mother and who was the daughter. Also read | Madhoo says she rejected Amitabh Bachchan's film, was not happy with work in Bollywood: ‘After working in South…’ Actor Madhoo and her daughter, Ameyaa Shah, made a striking appearance on the red carpet at an awards night. (Instagram/ manav.manglani)

‘Madhu is looking absolutely flawless’ After videos from Hello! Hall of Fame Awards surfaced, Instagram users flooded the comments section of a paparazzo's page with praise, calling Madhoo 'flawless' and 'ageless'.

One fan captured the collective sentiment, sharing how Madhoo and Ameyaa looked like sisters, and commenting, "No one can guess who is mom and daughter!" A comment also read, “Wow… Madhu is looking absolutely flawless.”

‘Charming’ and ‘perfect’, were just a few of the other comments by fans who grew up watching Madhoo on the big screen. Known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films, Madhoo has worked in movies like Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, and Gentleman.