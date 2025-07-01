Madhoo says she rejected Amitabh Bachchan's film, was not happy with work in Bollywood: ‘After working in South…’

Actor Madhoo rose to fame with several hit films like Phool Aur Kaante and Roja. However, in 1999, the actor married Anand Shah and left the industry. She made her comeback after 12 years and is now quite active in films. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Madhoo opened up about her break from films. Madhoo recalls giving up on Amitabh Bachchan's film for marriage.

Madhoo talks about her break from films

Madhoo recalled working with all the A-listers in Bollywood and said, “By 1997, I had started feeling discontent. I thought I was not doing good work, and I wasn’t excited about my work anymore. After working with authentic, realistic directors in the South, it felt odd to return to work with directors who would put a board and show that we are somewhere else, and cheat in films. As an artiste, I became sad going to sets. The thing I had once desired most, being on a film set, started to irritate me.”

Madhoo rejected Amitabh Bachchan's film

She recalled rejecting a film with Amitabh Bachchan for her marriage and said, “I call myself destiny’s child. What people today refer to as manifestation, I experienced back then. Every time I’ve strongly felt something, it has come true for me. Just when I realized I didn’t want to continue with films, love entered my life. I got married, and I walked away from acting completely. I was tempted once, I got a big film with Amitabh Bachchan, the one that eventually went to Soundarya. My wedding date was fixed, and I told my secretary I didn’t want to do it. He asked me to reconsider, but I was firm.”

The film, which was released in 1999, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Soundarya, was Sooryavansham. The film starred Big B in a dual role alongside Jayasudha, Rachna Banerjee, Anupam Kher and Kader Khan. It bombed at the box office, but later gained a cult following.

Madhoo's recent and upcoming films

Madhoo was recently seen in Kannappa. The devotional film, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role alongside Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, and Kaushal Manda in key roles. The film also features star-studded cameos by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas.

Madhoo will next be seen in the movie Chinna Chinna Aasai. The romantic drama is written and directed by Varsha Vasudev and is produced by Abhijit Babuji under the Babuji Productions banner. The film also stars actor Indrans, and the release date is yet to be announced.