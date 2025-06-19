Search
Madhoo has this to say about sister-in-law Juhi Chawla's off-camera persona: 'Sachchi bata rahi hu...'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 19, 2025 08:59 PM IST

In an interview, Madhoo shares her admiration for Juhi Chawla's private nature and unwavering positivity towards the film industry.

Madhoo, known for her roles in Roja and Phool Aur Kaante, recently offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with her sister-in-law, actor Juhi Chawla. In a candid interview, Madhoo spoke warmly of Juhi’s personality, calling her “an amazing person” and praising her for her kindness and discretion. (Also read: Madhoo on Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit: ‘If she wanted the movie so bad, she would have made other arrangements’)

Madhoo talks about her Bhabi Juhi Chawla's personality in a new interview.
Madhoo talks about her Bhabi Juhi Chawla's personality in a new interview.

Madhoo talks about her sister-in-law Juhi Chawla

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, the Roja actor said, "She is an amazing person. A very private person. Sach me bta rahi hu, (I am telling in all truthfulness), till today, I have never heard a single negative word out of her mouth. Even a comment for a movie. And that's how special she is. Like if we see a film, it is the audience's right to say we liked it or not, or what wasn't nice. Even a comment like that she does not make."

Madhoo admired Juhi's love for filmmaking and respect for everything that goes behind the scenes to make a film. "She says people have really spent their time and effort on making movies. If it's not good, it would not go well, and makers would understand. She has never said a negative thing about an actor or a movie, nothing," Madhoo said.

Madhoo's upcoming work

Madhoo, is currently busy promoting her upcoming Kannappa in which she plays a tribal warrior queen. The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar. The movie, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is set to release on 27 June.

She also has the Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai, directed by Varsha Vasudev. The film is set in Varanasi and produced by Abhijith Babuji under Babuji Productions. It will be released in theatres on 11 July. Madhoo has an Amazon Prime series in Telugu called Soul of Music, with Prakash Raaj, in her kitty.

