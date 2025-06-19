Madhoo on Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit: ‘If she wanted the movie so bad, she would have made other arrangements’

Madhoo talks about Deepika's demands

Speaking about the importance of self-worth and communication in the industry, Madhoo said, "I applaud today's women who question, because it makes it easy for the people who are following them. It is not about having conflicts and constantly fighting. Everything in life is negotiation, and one must know their worth."

Her comments come in light of Deepika's reportedly walking away from Vanga's film, sparking debate about whether the actor, who recently welcomed a child, should have made further compromises. Madhoo, however, downplayed the drama.

"Deepika is a new mother; she needs time, and she asked for it. The person on the other side didn't accept, so that didn’t work out. If Deepika wanted the movie so bad, and was willing to make other arrangements, she would have accepted it—but she did not, and that’s her personal choice. So, I don’t see a big reason for debate," Madhoo said.

What was Deepika's reported shift demand?

After Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, reports surfaced suggesting that the director had turned down some of her requests, including an 8-hour workday, a share in the film’s profits, and opting out of delivering dialogues in Telugu. In the wake of the fallout, several prominent figures from the industry, such as Mani Ratnam, Ajay Devgn, and Neha Dhupia, came forward to express their support for the actor.

Madhoo's upcoming projects

Madhoo will feature as a tribal warrior queen in the pan-India Telugu film Kannappa. The film boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar. The movie, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is set to release on 27 June.

She also has the Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai, directed by Varsha Vasudev. The film is set in Varanasi and produced by Abhijith Babuji under Babuji Productions. Madhoo has an Amazon Prime series in Telugu called Soul of Music, with Prakash Raaj in her kitty.