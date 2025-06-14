Madhoo recalls filming ‘most horrible’ kissing scene in 90s shot without prior discussion: ‘It didn't serve any purpose’

Actor Madhoo, who rose to fame with films like Phool Aur Kaante and Roja, recently opened up about why she avoided bold roles early in her career. In a candid interview with News18, Madhoo recalled an unpleasant experience involving a kissing scene that left her feeling uncomfortable and upset. (Also Read: Madhoo reveals she wrote letters to industry people after deciding to quit films, thought they didn't deserve her) Madhoo recalls doing a kissing scene without prior information.

Raised in a conservative environment, Madhoo shared that her upbringing didn’t allow her to feel at ease with onscreen intimacy. She recounted turning down multiple projects because she didn’t want to do explicit scenes. Reflecting on one specific incident, Madhoo revealed she was asked to perform a kissing scene without prior notice.

Madhoo recalls horrible kissing scene

Without naming the film or the co-star involved, she said, “It wasn’t the kind of kiss that we see in films today. It was more like a peck on the lips, but that made me feel really bad. That I was required to kiss wasn’t something that was conveyed to me before I began shooting. When I was told, they took me to the side and we had a conversation. They explained to me why it was important, and that’s why I did it. But it was the most horrible and non-convincing thing I had to do.”

She further added, “The kiss didn’t even serve any purpose. I didn’t even have a conversation with the director to not include that scene in the film. I let it pass. I was too young in every way, and not just by age. Today, 22-year-olds and 24-year-olds are so clever and exposed. At 22, I was very naïve.”

Madhoo’s upcoming film

Madhoo will next be seen in the Telugu-language fantasy film Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Based on the legend of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The cast also includes Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, and Brahmanandam. The film will feature special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal. Kannappa is slated for release in theatres on June 27.