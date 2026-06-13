Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor recreate iconic Le Gayi hookstep; nostalgic fans say ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2 ho jaye'

Few Bollywood songs evoke nostalgia quite like Le Gayi from Dil To Pagal Hai. Now, nearly three decades later, actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor have brought back the magic. A behind-the-scenes clip from the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer Season 5 shows the two actors recreating the song's iconic hookstep, leaving fans delighted and flooding social media with nostalgic reactions.

Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit recreate Le Gayi hookstep

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor recreates Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai,

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In a video shared on Sony TV's official Instagram page, Madhuri and Karisma can be seen dancing to Le Gayi from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The duo recreated the song's iconic hookstep before sharing a warm hug. Madhuri looked elegant in a black floral saree, while Karisma stunned in a black ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip sent a wave of nostalgia across social media. One fan commented, "Madhuri's charm and Karisma's energy is a perfect combo." Another wrote, "Two divas just crushing it." A third commented, "SRK should also have been here." Another fan wrote, "Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2 hojaaye." One user simply called them the "Iconic duo." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip sent a wave of nostalgia across social media. One fan commented, "Madhuri's charm and Karisma's energy is a perfect combo." Another wrote, "Two divas just crushing it." A third commented, "SRK should also have been here." Another fan wrote, "Dil Toh Pagal Hai 2 hojaaye." One user simply called them the "Iconic duo." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karisma is one of the judges on India's Best Dancer Season 5, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi and choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Madhuri will appear on the show along with her Maa Behen co-stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The season premiered on June 6 and is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The episode will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV. About Le Gayi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma is one of the judges on India's Best Dancer Season 5, alongside Jaaved Jaaferi and choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Madhuri will appear on the show along with her Maa Behen co-stars Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga. The season premiered on June 6 and is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The episode will air on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV. About Le Gayi {{/usCountry}}

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Le Gayi remains one of the most memorable songs from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Picturised on Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan, the song earned Karisma widespread praise for her energetic dance performance. It was sung by Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan, composed by Uttam Singh, and written by Anand Bakshi. The film, which also starred Madhuri Dixit in a lead role, emerged as a commercial success and won three National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Karisma Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's recent work

Madhuri is currently receiving praise for her performance in Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni. The black comedy thriller also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. The film follows a woman who summons her estranged daughters in the middle of the night with a shocking confession, she may have killed her neighbour. The film has received a positive response and is currently streaming on Netflix.

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Apart from judging India's Best Dancer Season 5, Karisma is also receiving praise for her performance in the psychological thriller series Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series is based on the 2016 novel City of Death by Abheek Barua and is available to stream on ZEE5.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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