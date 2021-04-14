Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya together on Dance Deewane, fans call it 'iconic'. Watch

Madhuri Dixit continues her tradition of dancing with celebrity guests on her dance reality show Dance Deewane. This time around, she was seen dancing with Nora Fatehi. The actor, who is one of the judges of the show, shared a video in which both the stars were seen dancing to her iconic song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.

The Aaja Nachle star was dressed in a traditional pick ensemble while Nora sported a contemporary full-sleeved gown. Madhuri shared the video on Instagram and simply captioned it, "Mera piya ghar aya."

Fans took to the comments section to shower the dancing duo with love. Many fans commented, "wow" as they watched the two stars match steps. Many others dropped heart and fire emojis. A fan also commented, "Fantastic dance." Another fan said, "Awesome." A third fan said, "Wow fabulous so lovely," while a fourth added, "Omg This is an iconic moment."

Last week, Madhuri shared a video of herself dancing with Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to Ek Do Teen. In the past, Madhuri danced to Teesri Kasam's Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao with Waheeda Rehman, Mungda from Inkaar with Helen, and Achha To Hum Chalte Hain from Aan Milo Sajna with Asha Parekh.

A few days ago, Madhuri took the internet by storm when she and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene took off for the Maldives, which has become a popular holiday spot for Bollywood stars lately. The couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner and speedboat ride during their stay at the island.

Madhuri was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Finding Anamika.