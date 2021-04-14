Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya together on Dance Deewane, fans call it 'iconic'. Watch
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya together on Dance Deewane, fans call it 'iconic'. Watch

Nora Fatehi danced to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Dance Deewane. Fans showered their performance with love.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi dance on Mera Piya Ghar Aaya on the sets of Dance Deewane.

Madhuri Dixit continues her tradition of dancing with celebrity guests on her dance reality show Dance Deewane. This time around, she was seen dancing with Nora Fatehi. The actor, who is one of the judges of the show, shared a video in which both the stars were seen dancing to her iconic song Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.

The Aaja Nachle star was dressed in a traditional pick ensemble while Nora sported a contemporary full-sleeved gown. Madhuri shared the video on Instagram and simply captioned it, "Mera piya ghar aya."

Fans took to the comments section to shower the dancing duo with love. Many fans commented, "wow" as they watched the two stars match steps. Many others dropped heart and fire emojis. A fan also commented, "Fantastic dance." Another fan said, "Awesome." A third fan said, "Wow fabulous so lovely," while a fourth added, "Omg This is an iconic moment."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as she tests negative for Covid-19

Maheep's throwback pic from when she attended KKR match features Gauri, Bhavana

Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Anniyan's Hindi remake

Hina Khan runs away from paparazzi at airport, fans say 'give her some space'

Last week, Madhuri shared a video of herself dancing with Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak to Ek Do Teen. In the past, Madhuri danced to Teesri Kasam's Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao with Waheeda Rehman, Mungda from Inkaar with Helen, and Achha To Hum Chalte Hain from Aan Milo Sajna with Asha Parekh.

A few days ago, Madhuri took the internet by storm when she and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene took off for the Maldives, which has become a popular holiday spot for Bollywood stars lately. The couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner and speedboat ride during their stay at the island.

Also Read: Step inside Madhuri Dixit's sleek kitchen, where she and husband Dr Shriram Nene cook up classics

Madhuri was last seen in Dharma Productions' Kalank, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Finding Anamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit nora fatehi dance deewane

Related Stories

bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares pic from Maldives during magic hour, fans go 'wow'

UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shows off another stunning look for date night with Dr Shriram Nene. See pic

PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 12:41 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP