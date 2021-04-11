IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Madhuri Dixit's sleek kitchen, where she and husband Dr Shriram Nene cook up classics
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, cooking away.
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene, cooking away.
bollywood

Step inside Madhuri Dixit's sleek kitchen, where she and husband Dr Shriram Nene cook up classics

  • Step inside Madhuri Dixit's kitchen, where she shoots her YouTube cooking videos with husband Dr Shriram Nene.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 04:09 PM IST

In recent months, Madhuri Dixit has invited fans into her kitchen, where she shared several recipes on her channel. Following his wife's lead, Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene has also posted a cooking video on YouTube.

On Satuday, Dr Nene posted a video in which he prepared two kinds of pizzas, and invited Madhuri to try them out. The video, like the ones posted by the actor previously, offered a glimpse inside the couple's kitchen.

The kitchen has wooden cabinets, a plain white counter, and a large refrigerator in the hall. On one side, there is a microwave and an oven, and on the other, there is a window. A kitchen sink and the stove is on the other side of the counter.

While Dr Nene posted his pizza video, Madhuri in the past has shared her recipes for Maharashtrian delicacies such as sabudana khichdi, modak, and poha. Besides raking in millions of views, the videos gave more glimpses inside Madhuri's kitchen.

The couple recently returned from a trip to the Maldives. Madhuri had posted several pictures and videos on Instagram from the popular tourist destination, which has become a favourite getaway for Bollywood stars.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit shows off another stunning look for date night with Dr Shriram Nene. See pic

A few years after their wedding, Madhuri took a sabbatical from acting, and lived with her family in the US. They eventually moved to India, as Madhuri began reappearing in films and television reality shows. She was last seen in the ensemble drama Kalank, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, and is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Finding Anamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
madhuri dixit shriram nene madhuri dixit-nene + 1 more

Related Stories

Madhuri Dixit shares new pic from the Maldives.
Madhuri Dixit shares new pic from the Maldives.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares pic from Maldives during magic hour, fans go 'wow'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 10, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit has posted a new picture from her Maldives trip, and this time, it is one clicked during the magic hour. Fans went gaga over her looks and many commented 'wow'.
READ FULL STORY
Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Shriram Nene in Maldives.
Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Shriram Nene in Maldives.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shows off another stunning date night look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit served another glamorous look from a date night with husband Dr Shriram Nene. The couple recently took a trip to the Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP