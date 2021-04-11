Step inside Madhuri Dixit's sleek kitchen, where she and husband Dr Shriram Nene cook up classics

In recent months, Madhuri Dixit has invited fans into her kitchen, where she shared several recipes on her channel. Following his wife's lead, Madhuri's husband, Dr Shriram Nene has also posted a cooking video on YouTube.

On Satuday, Dr Nene posted a video in which he prepared two kinds of pizzas, and invited Madhuri to try them out. The video, like the ones posted by the actor previously, offered a glimpse inside the couple's kitchen.

The kitchen has wooden cabinets, a plain white counter, and a large refrigerator in the hall. On one side, there is a microwave and an oven, and on the other, there is a window. A kitchen sink and the stove is on the other side of the counter.

While Dr Nene posted his pizza video, Madhuri in the past has shared her recipes for Maharashtrian delicacies such as sabudana khichdi, modak, and poha. Besides raking in millions of views, the videos gave more glimpses inside Madhuri's kitchen.

The couple recently returned from a trip to the Maldives. Madhuri had posted several pictures and videos on Instagram from the popular tourist destination, which has become a favourite getaway for Bollywood stars.

A few years after their wedding, Madhuri took a sabbatical from acting, and lived with her family in the US. They eventually moved to India, as Madhuri began reappearing in films and television reality shows. She was last seen in the ensemble drama Kalank, which also featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, and is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Finding Anamika.

