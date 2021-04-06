IND USA
Madhuri Dixit shows off another stunning look for date night with Dr Shriram Nene. See pic

Actor Madhuri Dixit served another glamorous look from a date night with husband Dr Shriram Nene. The couple recently took a trip to the Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:08 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit is impressing her fans with one stunning look after another. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of herself in her outfit for a date night with husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

Madhuri is seen posing on a flight of stairs in a black outfit with floral motifs. The outfit includes a small top, flared printed pants and a shrug. She tied her hair in a ponytail and wrote, "Date night."

Rapper Rajakumari was a fan of her look and called Madhuri, 'the hottest'. A fan wrote, "You're flawless outstanding stunning beauty." Another wrote, "Gorgeous mam."

Madhuri and Shriram were in the Maldives last week for a vacation with their son Arin. She shared a bunch of pictures in cool beach wear, posed at their resort, took on some water sports and even tried her hand at scuba diving.

Madhuri is currently seen as a judge on dance reality show Dance Deewane. Recently, 18 members of the crew had reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson of Colors channel had confirmed the reports and said, "Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine."

Speaking about the necessary precautions being taken, the spokesperson had added, "All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines."

Madhuri was last seen in 2019's Kalank with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film did not perform well at the box office. Prior to that, she was seen in Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others. It collected a sizeable sum despite receiving unfavourable reviews.

madhuri dixit maldives

