IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit awed by 'magnificence of mother nature' in the Maldives, but fans are in awe of her. See new pics
Madhuri Dixit is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Dr Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit awed by 'magnificence of mother nature' in the Maldives, but fans are in awe of her. See new pics

  • Madhuri Dixit has shared new pictures from the Maldives, where she is in awe of nature. But her fans are in awe of her. See their reactions to her latest post.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 02:16 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been keeping her fans updated with regular pictures from her Maldives vacation with husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Madhuri left for the popular travel destination after more than a dozen members of Dance Deewane, the reality show that she co-judges, tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The sheer magnificence of mother nature," she captioned a post on Sunday, which showed her dwarfed amid the sea. In the picture, Madhuri poses on a seaside patio, wearing a blue dress.


Her fans, however, were in awe of her. Several of them left fire emojis in the comments section. "Beautiful," one person wrote. "Gorgeous," wrote another.

On Instagram Stories, Madhuri posted another picture of herself at the same spot. She wrote, "Messy hair don't care," as she fixed her hair, flowing in the sea breeze.

Previously, Madhuri had posted a picture of herself, 'colour coordinating with the blue waters', and another of her and Dr Nene enjoying a candlelit dinner. She had also posted a video of their speedboat ride.

While Madhuri has been a fixture on the small screen, her last two big screen appearances came in 2019, when she played supporting roles in Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit shares new pics from Maldives, makes fans go 'wow' with her vacation looks

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck Bollywood last month, when several stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan tested positive. A many as 18 crew members of Madhuri's Dance Deewane were also said to have tested positive for the virus. India registered over 90000 new cases on Saturday, as many state governments implement new plans to curb the spike, amid mass vaccination drives across the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
madhuri dixit nene pics madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene fashion shriram nene maldives + 3 more

Related Stories

Madhuri Dixit is bringing in the hotness at her Maldives vacation.
Madhuri Dixit is bringing in the hotness at her Maldives vacation.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit makes fans go 'wow' with her vacation style

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit is in the Maldives for a vacation with her family. What has caught everyone's attention are the looks she has been serving from her holiay.
READ FULL STORY
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene are in the Maldives.
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene are in the Maldives.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene enjoy romantic dinner date in Maldives. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Actor Madhuri Dixit is having a great time in the Maldives with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and son Arin. See her pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP