Madhuri Dixit jokes her new pic 'would pass for a shot from Rohit Shetty film', director gives a suggestion

Madhuri Dixit shared a new picture of herself and joked that the set-up seems right out of a Rohit Shetty movie. While the director approved, he had one suggestion for the frame.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit shared a series of pictures on Instagram and joked that one of the pictures would qualify as a shot from a Rohit Shetty movie. In the picture, a masked Madhuri stood with her arms folded, channelling a power pose, in front of a white car. The actor was seen wearing a printed black top with a pair of white pants while a pair of sunglasses completed her look.

Sharing the picture, Madhuri Dixit said, "Swipe to reveal (right) This would pass for a shot from a Rohit Shetty film (laughing and fire emojis) No?" Rohit Shetty took to the comments section and agreed with the actor. However, he wished to make one change. "Definitely mam! Sirf car change karni padegi (The car has to be changed)," he said.

Madhuri Dixit and Rohit Shetty have been busy with their respective reality shows. Madhuri is a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Over the past few weeks, she has been seen sharing the stage with several popular Bollywood celebrities.

Last week, the show played host to guest judge Raveena Tandon. Madhuri and Raveena were seen not only sharing their thoughts on each act but also set the stage on fire with their performances on Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. In the upcoming episode, Madhuri will be seen sharing the stage with Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff. In the promos released, she was seen grooving to Goriya Re and Hai Hukku with the two actors.

Also read: Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Pannu's new Netflix film is a hot mess; a minor work by a major actor

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty recently wrapped the filming of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The filmmaker has returned as the host in the 11th season. Speaking about his association with the show, the director said in an Instagram post, "7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show!"

Besides his show, Rohit also has a few projects in the pipeline. His film with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi, was on the verge of hitting the cinemas when the pandemic forced the production house to delay the release. He will also reunite with Ranveer Singh for Cirkus.

