Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene posts childhood photo of sons Arin and Ryan, fan asks ‘can we bring this hair back’

Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit’s husband Shriram Nene shared a picture with their sons Arin and Ryan, from when they were younger.
By HT Entertainment Desk

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share a picture with their sons, Arin and Ryan. The photo, taken several years ago, features him sitting on a couch, with the two boys on either side of him. There were also a few Lego blocks on the sofa.

“Never forget why you do what you do…#familycomesfirst #liveyrbestlife,” Shriram captioned the image. Gajraj Rao dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Fans showered love on the family. “Favs in one frame. MashaAllah,” one wrote. Another called them ‘cute and lovable’. One fan was impressed by Shriram’s look and said, “Can we bring this hair back please? What a look!”

RELATED STORIES

Shriram’s post seemed to be inspired by Madhuri’s recent Instagram post, a similar throwback photo featuring Arin and Ryan. “The love of my life #ThrowbackMemories,” she had written in her caption.

Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot on October 17, 1999. Earlier this year, their elder son Arin started college in the US. He is a student at the University of Southern California.

Shriram shared the news, along with a few pictures from the campus, on Instagram. “Am so excited for Arin starting college. Give great thanks to all the educators before and the ones now, who have been great mentors and teachers. Proud to be the father of a Trojan! Look forward to his lifelong learning. #StraightFromTheHeart #FamilyIsEverything #DrNene,” he wrote.

Also see | Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Nene flash wide smiles in new photo: ‘Look for the magic in every moment’

Currently, Madhuri is seen as one of the judges on Dance Deewane 3, alongside Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia. She is set to make her digital debut with a Netflix series titled Finding Anamika, in which she will play a superstar who suddenly goes missing. Directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jafari.

