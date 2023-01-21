Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene teaches their son how to cook 'tasty and healthy' Indian dish. Watch

Madhuri Dixit's son Arin is currently studying in the US at University of Southern California. In recent months, Arin has spoken about everything from how his life had changed since moving from Mumbai in 2021 to his experience of living alone in the US. Now, in a new video, Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene, who has an active presence on YouTube, has shared a video of him teaching their son Arin how to cook a 'tasty and healthy' Indian dish: masala oats. The dish is tasted by none other than Madhuri herself, who makes a special appearance in the father-son video. She praised her son's cooking and also gave him some tips. Also read: When Madhuri Dixit revealed Shriram Nene could only identify Amitabh Bachchan at wedding party

In the video, Dr Shriram Nene shared his 'amazing recipe' with Arin as he taught him how to cook masala oats. Talking about ingredients like mustard seeds and curry leaves, he said in the video, "That smells amazing... this is Indian cooking made easy for your son and daughter from me and my son... took all of just 10 minutes for a very healthy and tasty dish." As Madhuri appeared in the kitchen and asked 'what's cooking boys', Dr Nene and Arin made her taste their dish. She then gave her son a side hug and said, "He's done a good job." Madhuri also said the dish was great and only needed some salt to make it perfect.

Along with their cooking video, Dr Nene wrote on Instagram, "Masala oats, 10 minutes to the ultimate comfort food! Teaching Arin to cook and take a piece of home to college..." Reacting to their video, an Instagram user wrote, 'Son is well raised." A comment also read, "Great parents. Everyone should learn cooking, it is a basic survival skill." A Madhuri Dixit fan was happy to spot her in the clip, and wrote, "Omg (Oh my God). Is that Madhuri at the end?" One user also commented, "I need the recipe please. It looks delicious yum."

In 2021, Madhuri's elder son Arin had left for the US. In July 2021, Madhuri, had spoken about Arin leaving for college, and said “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

