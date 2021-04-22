Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori as their film Anjaam clocks 27 years
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori as their film Anjaam clocks 27 years

Madhuri Dixit posts pictures from her movie Anjaam, as it completed 27 years. Taking to Instagram, she shared photos with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.

Actor Madhuri Dixit has shared memories from her movie Anjaam, as it clocked 27 years on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures with her co-actors in the movie, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepak Tijori.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "#27YearsOfAnjaam One of my memorable films with @iamsrk & #DeepakTijori filled with lots of emotions, drama, and entertainment."

Many fans took to the comments section, and praised her. One wrote, "You are beautiful." Another wrote, "You are fantastic." A third fan commented, "The absolute best."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rakesh drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik showers love

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

Sonakshi's fans stunned at physical transformation, call her 'duplicate Sona'

Suhana heartbroken at rising Covid-19 cases in India, urges fans to 'stay safe'

Anjaam was a psychological thriller released in 1994. It was the first time that Madhuri and Shah Rukh were paired together.

Madhuri recently visited the Maldives with her husband Shriram Nene and posted several pictures from her vacation. They were seen having candlelit dinners and enjoying a speedboat ride on the trip. After she returned, Madhuri has been sharing her memories from the island with throwback pictures.

Also Read: Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

She can currently be seen as one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Her fans will see in a new streaming series titled Finding Anamika, due out on Netflix. The series tells the story of a global superstar, wife, and mother who suddenly disappears without leaving any trace. The police and her loved ones search for answers to her disappearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhuri dixit madhuri dixit nene pics shah rukh khan deepak tijori

Related Stories

bollywood

Suhana Khan heartbroken at rising Covid-19 cases in India, urges fans to 'stay safe'

UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:44 AM IST
bollywood

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 11:35 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP