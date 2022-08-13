Madhurima Tuli: I’ve realised that one needs to act in reality shows as well

Baby and Avrodh: The Siege Within actor Madhurima Tuli is ready to wait for a worthwhile project instead of taking work where she has nothing much to do as an actor.

“I’m a performer first and foremost. When I joined the industry, it was only to do work that made me happy as an artiste. You will surely find me being a part of such projects big time. Today, no role is big or small! At times, you are there just for a few episodes but the kind of character you get to portray is valuable for the premise and its impact is lasting. Also, with the emergence OTT and short films, the concept of protagonist is surely fading out,” she says.

The Naam Shabana actor has numerous reality shows to her credit including Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss-13 and more. She shares, “I enjoy doing reality TV and it is a different ball game altogether. Over the years such shows have earned a big market so I was more than eager to be part of it. After doing series of such projects, I have realised that one should learn to limit oneself. Too much realism and rawness do no good. But me being me, I never give up on things without trying my hand at it. I’ve learnt that one needs to act in reality shows as well. So, whatever the experience is today I know how to learn and move on in life.”

Busy reading scripts and focusing on roles that will give her scope to experiment, Tuli was recently seen doing her second music video. “I enjoy these short outings as it is fun and you can wrap them in couple of days. My recent one Hayaa was with singer Anurag Mohan after two years of the first video Khwabeeda. The song is doing extremely well and the