Madras High Court dismisses Tamannaah Bhatia's 1 crore claim against Power soaps

The Madras High Court on Thursday, April 16, dismissed an appeal filed by actor Tamannaah Bhatia challenging an order of a single judge rejecting her plea seeking damages of ₹1 crore from Power soaps, reported Live Law. The actor had filed a plea seeking damagaes for 'unauthorisedly' using her images despite expiry of contract.

What is the case about?

Tamannaah Bhatia's plea was rejected by Madras HC.

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The report states that the bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi upheld the order passed by the single judge in 2017. In her original suit, Tamannaah stated that she entered into an agreement with Power Soaps on October 7, 2008, under which her pictures would be used on the wrappers of the company's soaps. The agreement was entered into for a period of one year and was valid till October 6, 2009. After the agreement expired, it was not renewed.

The actor argued that even after the agreement expired, the company continued to use her pictures on its products without her approval. She submitted that such continued usage had caused her loss. The actor sought damages of ₹1 crore and a permanent injunction restraining Power Soaps from further use of her images. Meanwhile, the company argued that Tamannaah was not entitled to claim any amount for imaginary damages.

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{{^usCountry}} The single judge dismissed Tamannaah's plea after finding that the materials she produced were not genuine documents, mainly because they failed to establish that the company was responsible for the existence of the wrappers or for their misuse of the actor's images. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The single judge dismissed Tamannaah's plea after finding that the materials she produced were not genuine documents, mainly because they failed to establish that the company was responsible for the existence of the wrappers or for their misuse of the actor's images. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hence, the court dismissed her plea, refusing to grant any damages as claimed by her. This order has now been upheld by the division bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hence, the court dismissed her plea, refusing to grant any damages as claimed by her. This order has now been upheld by the division bench. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tamannaah recently completed 20 years in the film industry. On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in Vvan – Force of the Forrest. The folk thriller film, previously slated for May 15, will now release on August 28. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She was last seen in the comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tamannaah recently completed 20 years in the film industry. On the work front, Tamannaah will be seen next in Vvan – Force of the Forrest. The folk thriller film, previously slated for May 15, will now release on August 28. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She was last seen in the comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner alongside Diana Penty. It was released on Amazon Prime Video. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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