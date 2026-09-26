Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha poster leaves internet puzzled over vanar wearing glasses: ‘Yeh kaisi movie banayi hai?’

The story of Ram and Sita has been told and retold on Indian screens for decades. From television serials to big-screen adaptations, every generation has seen its own version of the Ramayan. Now, as Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana gears up for its theatrical release this Diwali, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has also arrived in cinemas. The film, however, has been receiving attention online for reasons beyond its story, with viewers raising questions about its casting, visual effects and overall production. A newly surfaced poster has now added another talking point, after social media users spotted a vanar wearing spectacles.

Netizens react to the vanar poster

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha poster sparks reactions over vanar wearing spectacles.

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The posters of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha have been making the rounds on social media, but one character in particular caught viewers off guard. In one of the posters featuring Sugriv, a vanar, shown in human form, can be seen wearing a pair of glasses.

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{{^usCountry}} That small detail was enough to send social media into a frenzy of jokes. Several users questioned the presence of spectacles in the Treta Yuga, while others simply poked fun at the poster. One wrote, “Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the (People wore spectacles even in the Treta Yuga?).” Another commented, “Saw glasses for the first time in the Treta Yuga.” One said, “Am I hallucinating or do you all genuinely see #him? ” An X user wrote, “Time traveller hai woh.…Tretayug m gya thh (He is a time traveler... he went to the Treta Yuga).” One X user wrote, "Tretayug mai wanar sena ne chashma laga rakha hai 😸 Ye kaisi movie banayi hai bhai 😭. (The Vanar Sena is wearing glasses in the Treta Yuga? 😸 What kind of movie have they made, man?)," What is Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That small detail was enough to send social media into a frenzy of jokes. Several users questioned the presence of spectacles in the Treta Yuga, while others simply poked fun at the poster. One wrote, “Treta yug me bhi chashma lagate the (People wore spectacles even in the Treta Yuga?).” Another commented, “Saw glasses for the first time in the Treta Yuga.” One said, “Am I hallucinating or do you all genuinely see #him? ” An X user wrote, “Time traveller hai woh.…Tretayug m gya thh (He is a time traveler... he went to the Treta Yuga).” One X user wrote, "Tretayug mai wanar sena ne chashma laga rakha hai 😸 Ye kaisi movie banayi hai bhai 😭. (The Vanar Sena is wearing glasses in the Treta Yuga? 😸 What kind of movie have they made, man?)," What is Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha about? {{/usCountry}}

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Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha follows the story of Shri Ram through the eyes of a young boy named Shashwat. As per the film’s official synopsis, Lord Hanuman takes the form of a sage and narrates the life and journey of Shri Ram to the boy. The film aims to introduce the epic to a younger generation while retaining its spiritual and cultural significance.

The film features Anjali Arora as Sita and Dev Sharma as Ram. Sheel Verma plays Lakshman, Nirbhay Wadhwa essays Hanuman and Rajniesh Duggal plays Ravan.

Dev Sharma talks about Adipurush and Ramayana

Dev Sharma also made headlines at the trailer launch while speaking about two other major Ramayan adaptations. The actor revealed that he had been offered the role of Lakshman in Prabhas’ Adipurush and was also considered for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.

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Dev said he was not cast in Ramayana because he was taller than Ranbir Kapoor. The actor said, “Before this, I was offered the role of Lakshman in both Adipurush as well as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. My look tests were also almost finalised, but things didn't work out.”

He added, "Somewhere (hinting at Ramayana), I was two inches taller than the actor playing Lord Rama, and in another (Adipurush), I was as huge as the actor playing Lord Rama (Prabhas), so I wasn't finalised. So I was disheartened that maybe my connection with Ramayana is not that good; that is why I am being rejected again and again.”

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha release

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Directed by Abhishek Singh, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has been produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, with Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen as co-producers. The film is now playing in theatres in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.