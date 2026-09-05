Mahaprabhu Jagannath review: This devotional animated flick for kids is a one-time watch

Mahaprabhu Jagannath review

Cast: Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, and Adityaraj Sharma.

Director: Shripad Warkhedkar

Rating: ★★★

Mahaprabhu Jagannath review: A straightforward animated devotional film for children.

After Mahavatar Narsimha (2024) comes yet another devotional animated film, Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Content for children, designed to be experienced on the big screen, is anyway made so less. So it is always worthy of appreciation when films made for younger audiences get a proper theatrical release.

Plot of Mahaprabhu Jagannath

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However, if you walk into Mahaprabhu Jagannath expecting a detailed account of the deity’s life, you may be in for a disappointment. Director Shripad Warkhedkar and writer Pallavi Sharma instead build their story around the idea of Lord Jagannath being the best friend of a young boy. When villagers from the boy’s village begin mysteriously disappearing, he turns to his divine companion for help. How the Lord comes to their rescue forms the crux of the story.

What works and what does not

The beginning is shaky, as the film takes some time to establish what its story is actually about. Much of the first half is spent establishing the bond between the Lord and the young boy. It clearly aims to educate children while making them curious to learn more about Indian history and mythology. However, its treatment, particularly the dialogues, isn't always accessible. The frequent use of religious jargon is likely to go over the heads of younger viewers, which ideally shouldn't be the case in a film specifically designed to introduce children to these subjects.

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Movie Review Mahaprabhu Jagannath review 3/5 The story is built around the idea of Lord Jagannath being the best friend of a young boy. When villagers from the boy’s village begin mysteriously disappearing, he turns to his divine companion for help. How the Lord comes to their rescue forms the crux of the story. Director Shripad Warkhedkar Cast Prachi Save Saathi, Sonal Kaushal, and Adityaraj Sharma. Verdict Overall, Mahaprabhu Jagannath may not have the visual ambition or narrative finesse of some of the more accomplished animated films we have seen recently, but it does deserve credit for attempting to bring a story about Indian culture on the big screen.

{{^usCountry}} The second half fares better, largely because there is finally some action to propel the narrative forward. The sequences are simple yet effective. The animation, however, is closer in scale and execution to what one would typically see in television cartoons and falls well short of what Indian animation demonstrated it is capable of with Mahavatar Narsimha. Even so, it remains decent and presentable. The music by Arijit Shrivastava is soothing and complements the mood of the film well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half fares better, largely because there is finally some action to propel the narrative forward. The sequences are simple yet effective. The animation, however, is closer in scale and execution to what one would typically see in television cartoons and falls well short of what Indian animation demonstrated it is capable of with Mahavatar Narsimha. Even so, it remains decent and presentable. The music by Arijit Shrivastava is soothing and complements the mood of the film well. {{/usCountry}}

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Verdict

Overall, Mahaprabhu Jagannath may not have the visual ambition or narrative finesse of some of the more accomplished animated films we have seen recently, but it does deserve credit for attempting to bring a story about Indian culture on the big screen. It works best when it keeps things simple and focuses on the warmth of the bond between its young protagonist and his divine companion. Its intentions are sincere, even if the execution leaves room for improvement. For younger viewers looking for a gentle introduction to Lord Jagannath, it could still prove to be a good watch.