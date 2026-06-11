Peddi worldwide box office collection day 7: Ram Charan film in free fall, to end week 1 behind OG, Mahavatar Narsimha

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 7: The momentum Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi had built over its opening weekend seems to be disappearing in mere days. The sports drama, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is now in a free fall, making less than ₹10 crore a day globally. In the international markets, it has all but shut shop, earning less than $100K on its seventh day. Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan play Achiyamma and Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

Peddi box office update Peddi, which stars Ram Charan as an aspiring sportsperson, had opened at ₹69 crore net in India, and over ₹100 crore gross worldwide on Thursday. It had a reasonably strong opening weekend, collecting ₹137 crore net in India alone. However, thereater, it has seen continued slide in collections. After a drop of 65% on Monday and 25% on Tuesday, Peddi fared no better on Wednesday, its seventh day in the theatres. On the day, the sports drama earned merely ₹7.55 crore net domestically. This has now taken its domestic earnings to ₹187.25 crore net ( ₹222.50 crore gross).

Peddi was released and marketed as a pan-India film with a big launch taking place in Bhopal. The presence of Janhvi, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani was meant to boost interest in the north. But it has not panned out the way the makers would have hoped. Almost 95% of its collections have come from the Telugu version. The Hindi dub, released in over 1000 screens, has barely crossed ₹15 crore after seven days. As of Wednesday, Peddi has completely flatlined in the Hindi belt.

Even overseas, the film is now down to collecting scraps, earning just $75K on Wednesday. Peddi has now earned just over $5 million internationally. This takes its global haul to ₹273 crore gross after seven days.

Peddi in free fall It appears that the online criticism of female lead Janhvi Kapoor’s objectification has begun to affect the film’s prospects at the box office, it seems. Several viewers have slammed the film’s makers for using Janhvi merely as a prop in the film and shooting her with an overwhelming male gaze. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and promised to change the offending scenes soon. Janhvi, meanwhile, has not opened up on the controversy. Peddi went from earning ₹100 crore on its opening day to ₹10 crore a day by its first Wednesday, a sharp drop