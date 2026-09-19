Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulates team Hanuman Ansh on ‘great work’, meets director Vishal Chaturvedi

There was hardly any noise around Hanuman Ansh when it was released in theatres last month. However, positive word of mouth ensured that the devotional drama about the life and legacy of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba grew stronger in the next few days. The film has now crossed ₹300 crore at the box office. The team of Hanuman Ansh have now met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, amid the film’s remarkable theatrical run.

Fadnavis congratulates the team

Devendra Fadnavis met the team of Hanuman Ansh in Mumbai.

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CM Fadnavis shared a video from his meeting with the film’s team on social media. Sharing the video on X, he wrote: “It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!”

Take a look:

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About the box office turnaround of Hanuman Ansh

{{^usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks in theatres. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore net each week at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹6 crore net in India. This took its domestic collection to ₹237 crore net ( ₹280 crore gross). It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What is commendable about Hanuman Ansh’s run is that it is out-earning Mirzapur The Movie, a more recent release, by a factor of almost 50%. All about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hanuman Ansh opened at a paltry ₹10 lakh and had earned barely ₹1.50 crore in its first two weeks in theatres. However, after that, positive word of mouth took over, and the ticket sales shot up. Since its fourth week, Hanuman Ansh has collected over ₹60 crore net each week at the Indian box office. On Wednesday, its 41st day in theatres, Hanuman Ansh earned a handsome ₹6 crore net in India. This took its domestic collection to ₹237 crore net ( ₹280 crore gross). It is now the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year, behind only Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. What is commendable about Hanuman Ansh’s run is that it is out-earning Mirzapur The Movie, a more recent release, by a factor of almost 50%. All about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows a grieving young man, Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after his mother's death. As he travels across North India in search of answers to life, death, and human suffering, he eventually becomes the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

The film traces the life of Lakshman Das and how he found spiritualism, transforming into Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the spiritual leader's journey from age 13 to the point where he came to be loved and revered. The film's writer-director is a doctor-turned-filmmaker. It is produced by Swambhu Media Network Pvt. Ltd., Ragini S., Namrata G. S., and Anupriya A. Nagar. Hanuman Ansh is currently running in theatres in its sixth week.