Maheep Kapoor shares unseen throwback picture with Gauri Khan and Seema Khan: 'Miss London in the summer'

Maheep Kapoor has dropped a throwback photo with Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, and Nandita Mahtani. She also said that she is missing London.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Maheep Kapoor with Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, and Nandita Mahtani.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor shared a throwback picture on Saturday with Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and said that she's missing London. The picture also featured designer Seema Khan, the wife of actor Sohail Khan, and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Gauri Khan sported a white jacket paired with blue jeans and black sunglasses. Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, chose a black leather jacket, a beige scarf and also sported black sunglasses. While Gauri partially tied her hair, Maheep kept her hair loose. She captioned the post, "Miss London in the summer #WhiteWineInTheSun #PubLife #bestwithmyfriends #TB."

Reacting to the post, fans showered their love taking to the comments section. They posted heart-eye, fire and heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Beautiful." Another said, "Super". A third commented, "beauties" while another said, "fantastic".

Maheep often shares pictures on her Instagram account giving fans glimpses of her life. Recently, she had shared childhood photos, including some from her school days. Sharing the photos, Maheep had written, "School pictures ! Can you spot me ? @stgeorgesmontreux #MoiraHouseEastbourne #moirahouse #AlKhubairatAbuDhabi @bsak_abudhabi #GloryDays."

Meanwhile, Maheep is set to return for another season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix reality show's first season explored the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Seema, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. The series was popular despite polarised reviews.

Also Read | Sameera Reddy reveals how she has lost weight 'because of intermittent fasting, sugar control'

Earlier this month, Karan Johar had revealed that the idea for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives came to him when he was going for a condolence meeting with Maheep, Bhavana Pandey, Seema and Neelam.

During a Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives reunion on Clubhouse, Karan had said, “These four ladies are very special to me and have been for nearly two-and-a-half decades. But I want to tell you, the origin of this show happened on a flight. We took a flight to Delhi, we were actually going for a condolence meeting. One of our friends lost their father. We were on a flight to Delhi and that’s when I realised, and I have always known it, that these four women are completely crazy.”

