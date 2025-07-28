Mahesh Bhatt reveals what ‘laidback’ Ranbir Kapoor actually thinks about ‘self-made’ Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is among the few star kids who have carved a niche for themselves. In a recent conversation with Himanshu Mehta, her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt opened up about how Alia continues to surprise him, both as an artist and as a person. He also shared what her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, thinks of her. Mahesh Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor laiback and Alia Bhatt self-made actor.

When asked about his feelings seeing his daughter become a successful actor in Bollywood, the filmmaker recalled how he never knew that Alia had a thirst for acting and was shocked to learn that Karan Johar liked her work because he hadn't seen any such traits in her.

He said, "I’m very happy she’s a self-made girl. Alia has astounded me! What is unique about her is that she has a taste for taking risks, and she’s taken detours into diverse narratives. Alia has gone through an alchemical change after she became a mother. I see a new depth in her. With this young girl becoming a mother, there’s a coming-of-age of a different kind, a different kind of maturity in her."

What Ranbir Kapoor thinks of Alia Bhatt

He further opened up about Ranbir's thoughts on Alia and said, "He says, ‘Alia is made of different stuff.’ When I ask him, ‘What do you mean?’ he says, ‘Her ambition to do more and more and more is unbelievably astounding!’ While he’s a person who’s very laid-back and comfortable, he just wants to do enough. She’s a go-getter."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage

After dating each other for a brief period, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2022. The couple held the ceremony at Ranbir's house, and it was attended by close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar and Akash Ambani. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

Alia will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha. The film, which also stars Sharvari in the lead role, is helmed by Shiv Rawail and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25. Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War in the pipeline, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. It will be released in two parts — the first on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.