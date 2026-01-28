Mahesh Bhatt says ‘some artists step away from noise’ after Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

Musician and singer Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing has left both celebrities as well as fans heartbroken. While many celebrities were shocked and saddened by the news, Shreya Ghoshal, Chinmayi, and Shilpa Rao, among others, lauded him. Now, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has also reacted to the news. Mahesh Bhatt spoke about Arijit Singh and his recent career decision.

What Mahesh Bhatt said about Arijit Singh's decision Speaking to The Telegraph Online, he said that some artists choose "silence, solitude." “At the height of their powers, some artists step away — not from art but from noise. They choose silence, solitude, and truth over constant performance,” he said.

Mahesh recalled the first time he met Arijit during the making of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, which he produced. “When I heard about Arijit’s decision to stop singing for others, I was unexpectedly taken back to an afternoon at Super Sound Service in Khar — the old T-Series building — where the journey of Aashiqui2 truly began. We were releasing the music, and Arijit was called to sing Tum Hi Ho. A shy self-effacing young man walked up to the dais and sang a song that would quietly mesmerise the world. That moment became a springboard into a life that would never be the same again.”

Arijit will no longer work as a playback singer Arijit shocked his fans on Tuesday evening when he announced that he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.