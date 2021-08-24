Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mahesh Manjrekar 'on the road to recovery' following bladder cancer surgery
bollywood

Mahesh Manjrekar 'on the road to recovery' following bladder cancer surgery

Mahesh Manjrekar underwent a surgery for bladder cancer and is now recovering well. His brother has also given an update.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Mahesh Manjrekar is recovering from his surgery.

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. The 63-year-old actor is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week.

There were reports that the actor was discharged post surgery. "Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery," Manjrekar confirmed to PTI.

Speaking with a leading daily, his brother Sudesh Manjrekar, said "Yes, he underwent surgery for urinary bladder cancer three months ago. I know nobody was aware of this. Now, Mahesh is doing good, he is fit and fine."

His daughter, Saiee Manjrekar also spoke to Hindustan Times about her father. "He is fine now. He’s doing much better. Also, the thing is that I can’t say anything right now. I don’t think dad is very comfortable with anything coming out now. So I am just waiting for him to give his hand of experience and his takeaway from this. To keep the short answer, he has been very strong and I am very proud of him,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Saiee made her acting debut with Salman Khan's Dabbang 3. Mahesh was also a part of the film. At the time, Saiee had told HT in another interview, "My dad told me that cinema and acting has no language, as long as you can show your character well. I honestly did get a few Hindi and south offers at the same time."

Speaking about her recent project, Saiee had added, "Major is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. I was inculcating this habit of sleeping early in the lockdown, and when the script of Major was sent to me, I thought I will read two-three pages at night and rest in the morning, I ended up finishing it at 4am, and I was like I’ve to do this.”

Also read: Saiee M Manjrekar on father Mahesh’s surgery for bladder cancer: He has been very strong through it

Mahesh was recently in legal trouble after a police complaint was filed against him against for allegedly slapping and abusing a person after his car hit Manjrekar's vehicle here in Maharashtra.

The National award winning filmmaker has directed critically-acclaimed Hindi films such as Vaastav and Astitva, and a number of Marathi movies. He is now working on Antim with Salman. The film also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mahesh manjrekar saiee manjrekar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka remembers dad Ashok Chopra on birth anniversary, see here

Parineeti asks for confirmation as fan claims ‘Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya’

It is our job to add a soul to the character: Raj Arjun

Mira has some advice on how to calm Shahid’s popular character Kabir Singh down
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP