Mahima Chaudhry says she was replaced in Ram Gopal Varma's Satya, learned about it from press: 'Humiliated, insulted'

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has spoken about the time she was replaced by Ram Gopal Varma on Satya, without being informed. She said she was very hurt by the incident.

In an interview, she said that it was 'humiliating' to learn about being replaced through the press. Asked about the process of 'networking' in Bollywood, she said that she could think of two such instances when she was replaced but wasn't sure if it was because of the filmmakers' equation with the actors who replaced her.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "When I was doing Pardes, I was offered Satya. Mr Ram Gopal Varma met me and said 'I'm doing this very small film that I want to prepare quickly. It's about a gangster, and there's no part for a girl'." Mahima said that she read the story and was very impressed. She was adamant that she wanted to do it, despite her Pardes director Subhash Ghai's disapproval.

She said that she began talking about Satya in her press interactions, but learned that they had 'already started the shoot, with another actor, who was in all his productions' without telling her. "He didn't even think it was important to call me, or call my manager and say 'we changed our mind'."

She said that she had to hear about it 'from the press' and at that time 'the press could be very mean'. "I was humiliated, I was insulted, I took it really badly," she said.

Satya became a cult classic. It starred JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, and Urmila Matondkar. Mahima went on to work in films such as Dil Kya Kare and Dhadkan.