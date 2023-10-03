Mahira Khan shares official pic and video from wedding with Salim Karim, don't miss her son's emotional reaction

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, on Tuesday, posted an inside video from her wedding with Salim Karim. She tied the knot for the second time. It was her son Azlan who remained beside her during the wedding and even grew emotional during the ceremony. Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan ties the knot for second time

Inside Mahira Khan's wedding

Mahira Khan married Salim Karim.

Mahira took to her Instagram account and shared a small clip from her intimate wedding and addressed her husband as ‘My Shehzada, Salim (my price)’ in the caption. The video begins with a glimpse of the scenic wedding venue and proceeds to focus on the gorgeous bride in a white bridal ensemble.

She makes a stunning entry while twinning with her son who remains beside her during the ceremony. Seeing her, Salim gets up from his chair in awe of the moment. His voice narrates, “My Mahira is a very very spiritual woman and because of her I've become spiritual.” As the wedding rituals take place, Mahira seems emotional in a brief moment.

Everything comes down to a happy moment as Mahira walks down the aisle and leaves Salim touched with emotions. Salim goes to uplift her veil and kisses her forehead. They share a warm hug. The actor's son and other family members are seen with teary eyes. The video ends with a glimpse of the celebration.

Mahira Khan shares first picture from wedding

Mahira also shared a stunning photo, the first one from her wedding and captioned it, “Bismillah.” Congratulatory messages are pouring in for her from celebs, and fans across Pakistan and India.

Sonam Kapoor wrote to her, “Congratulations beautiful girl. God bless you both.” “Congratulations,” said Sania Mirza. Mouni Roy added, “Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Wish you the happiest most meaningful journey ahead.” Rhea Kapoor, Sadia Faisal, Syeda Tuba Anwar and Harshdeep Kaur among others also extended wishes.

Mahira is known for her roles in Raees and Humsafar. Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. She was previously married to Ali Askari. They had tied the knot in July 2007 but parted ways in 2015. They share a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009.

