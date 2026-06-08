Main Vaapas Aaunga makes history at Attari Border as A.R. Rahman performs; Imtiaz Ali hails ‘solidarity and love’. Watch

The Attari Border hosted a significant first: A.R. Rahman performed live there for the first time, as part of a special Beating Retreat ceremony on Sunday. The event, called Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, also served to promote Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. Framed as a tribute to the BSF and India’s armed forces, the evening drew thousands to the JCP Stadium

A historic evening at the Attari border

L-R: Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina and AR Rahman at Attari Border.

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At the Attari Border, known for its Beating Retreat ceremony, a musical tribute unfolded to honour the bravery and sacrifice of BSF personnel. The evening began with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Ananya Birla of Birla Studios, actor Vedang Raina, and producer Mohit Choudhary of Window Seat Films welcoming the audience. They thanked the BSF and dedicated their film’s upcoming music album to India’s armed forces.

The team described the event as both a remembrance and a celebration of unity—deeply connected to the emotional core of Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film rooted in stories from the Partition era.

A.R. Rahman leads a powerful musical journey

The musical performance opened with A.R. Rahman’s soulful rendition of Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare, before moving into songs from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

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{{^usCountry}} Maskara was performed by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina, while Ishq Mastana brought together Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis. The evening closed with AR Rahman’s iconic Maa Tujhe Salaam, turning the venue into a shared space of pride and quiet feeling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maskara was performed by Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina, while Ishq Mastana brought together Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis. The evening closed with AR Rahman’s iconic Maa Tujhe Salaam, turning the venue into a shared space of pride and quiet feeling. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali on love, memory and the border {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imtiaz Ali on love, memory and the border {{/usCountry}}

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On the occasion, Imtiaz Ali spoke about how the setting connects to the film’s message. He said, “This is such a unique event. A. R. Rahman performing at the Attari Gate at the JCP Stadium. This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.”

He added, “I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well. We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us.”

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

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Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

The film is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. It will release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

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