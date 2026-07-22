Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga declared a commercial hit as it enters 6th week in theatres

Main Vaapas Aaunga was released in theatres last month to positive reviews but had a slow start at the box office. But nobody could predict the remarkable box-office turnaround of the Imtiaz Ali film, which has surely become one of the year's most talked-about success stories so far.

What the producer said

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office saw a growth due to positive word of mouth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Now in its sixth week in theatres, the romantic drama has managed to become a commercial hit by recovering its costs through theatrical and non-theatrical revenues, said producer Mohit Choudhary in a statement to news agency PTI. “The box office success of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a reflection of the love the film has received from the audience. A very strong word of mouth powers it ahead as it marches towards a 50-plus day theatrical run,” he said.

“In its sixth week now, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a 'people's hit', it is now officially also a commercial hit,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He thanked the film's partners, including Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Tips Music, as well as the cast, crew and director Imtiaz Ali for their contribution to the film. The film was released across 59 countries on 804 screens in its initial overseas rollout and later expanded its European footprint across 15 countries. In India, the film has attracted audiences beyond traditional Hindi-speaking territories, and has done well in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He thanked the film's partners, including Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios and Tips Music, as well as the cast, crew and director Imtiaz Ali for their contribution to the film. The film was released across 59 countries on 804 screens in its initial overseas rollout and later expanded its European footprint across 15 countries. In India, the film has attracted audiences beyond traditional Hindi-speaking territories, and has done well in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. About Main Vaapas Aaunga {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Its underwhelming performance initially led many to believe it was headed for a disappointing theatrical run. However, the tide turned dramatically in the second week. Backed by glowing word-of-mouth, the film witnessed a massive surge in ticket sales. Audiences fell in love with the performances, and the soundtrack quickly took over the charts, breathing new life into its theatrical run.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Main Vaapas Aaunga centres on a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while trying to make his way to Pakistan. As his memories begin to return, his grandson starts uncovering pieces of a life that existed before Partition, revealing the emotional wounds and lost connections shaped by history and borders. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina.

The film also marks another collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman, their fifth together after Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was released in theatres on June 12, 2026.