Imtiaz Ali calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘child of Gadar and Lagaan’, dismisses Vedang Raina-Sharvari comparisons

Imtiaz Ali is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie Main Vaapas Aaunga, which, despite a slow start, gained momentum at the box office thanks to the love showered on the film by audiences and strong word-of-mouth promotion. While the film stars stalwart Naseeruddin Shah, in a recent interaction, Imtiaz was asked about comparisons being made between actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina. A still from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

'Acting is not like boxing' The director was quick to dismiss these comparisons and even went on to say that he hasn't seen better co-actors than them. Speaking to NDTV, Imtiaz Ali said, "Acting is not like boxing. It's not a competition. People act with each other, and not against each other. Both the actors are being praised. Some have liked Vedang's work more, some have liked Sharvari more. But as a director, the scenes were really good when these two (Sharvari and Vedang) were together. I haven't seen a better team of co-actors in my career. Sharvari and Vedang have been there for each other as a team."

'It is child of Gadar and Lagaan' Imtiaz also spoke about his film and called it a child of iconic films like Gadar and Lagaan. He said, "There's something magical in it. In a way, Main Vaapas Aaunga is the child of Gadar and Lagaan. This has the same period and history that those two films have... I congratulate the makers and the teams of both Gadar and Lagaan."

Like Main Vaapas Aaunga, Gadar revolves around the communal tensions and events surrounding the 1947 Partition, while Lagaan was set in 1893 during British rule in India.

Vedang and Sharvari thanks audience Both Vedang and Sharvari had taken to their Instagram handles to express gratitude for the appreciation they have received since the film released in theatres.

Vedang wrote, "Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that’s changed everything for me. What I’ve learned, how I’ve grown as an artist and more importantly as a human being is not something I can quantify with an Instagram caption. @imtiazaliofficial thank you for taking me on this journey and letting me be your Keenu. Thanks for letting me collaborate with artists I’ve always looked up to and gotten to learn so much from @naseeruddin49 @diljitdosanjh @arrahman @irshadkamilofficial @sharvari . This film is special and relevant and so pure and I’m grateful to have been a part of it."