Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi: I am not against Bollywood, but they need to change in order to continue enjoying success

With Beyond The Clouds (2017), Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi showed an Indian story through his lens and left cinema lovers mesmerised. As audiences await another Hindi film by him, the Oscar-nominated director shares that he hopes to do “another film very soon.”

Talking to us on the sidelines of a film festival in Delhi, he says, “It’s taking time because after Beyond the Clouds with Ishaan Khatter, I made another movie named Sun Children and that took some time. Later, due to Covid-19 pandemic, it took us longer as we could not do shooting. But I will soon come up with something.”

When asked about his perception of Bollywood, Majidi calls it a “difficult question” and goes on to opine, “I believe India has great talent, enormous potential when it comes filmmaking and a very rich culture to talk about. Also, because of a huge population, it’s a very resourceful nation. There are a lot of stories to be told, but Bollywood is not utilising that potential. However, it does not use it well.”

Having that said, Majidi expresses concern for the current scenario of the Indian film industry and shares his two cents of wisdom. “I believe if Bollywood cinema does not improve itself, it will be a problem in the future. People today are more familiar because of social media and information is more accessible to them. Their mindset has changed and they are more evolve beings...they are more aware. So if Bollywood continues with what it’s doing, I am afraid that in next four to five years it will not have as much audience at it enjoys at the moment,” says The Children of Heaven (1997) director.

Commenting on the cahnge he wishes to see, Majidi adds, “Maybe, Bollywood should change something in their stories...in the content, and make films that can cater to the audience of today’s time.”

At this point, the filmmaker cites the work done by Satyajit Ray and Shyam Benegal, as examples, and shares that the world should know India through the work of these veterans. “They did wonderful jobs. This type of cinema should be empowered. I am not against Bollywood at all. They have to make movies. But they need to change a little bit if they want to stay and maintain their success,” adds the filmmaker, who names Mira Nair as one among the many young filmmakers from India whom he admires . “I believe this young generation has got great potential and if you empower them, they will do wonders,” he notes.

While Majidi acknowledges the good work that Hindi film industry has done in the past, he admits getting irked by the common perception people across the glove have of Bollywood films. “For them, Bollywood is all about songs and dance. I am well aware that there is much more to the Indian movies. I know there are many other filmmakers who are doing great work. However, those valuable movies do not reach the world and people across the globe don’t know about them as yet,” he concludes hoping for a significant change.

