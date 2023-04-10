Malaika Arora and sister Amrita look unrecognisable with 'bad hairstyles' in old pic shared on Siblings Day

Actor Malaika Arora took a walk down memory lane on the occasion of Siblings Day. Taking to Instagram, she posted old photos with her sister Amrita Arora and penned a sweet note. While all of them speaks volumes about their bond, one photo stands out the most as the sister duo looks completely unrecognisable. Also read: Malaika Arora glams up in yellow, Geeta Kapur rules the dance floor at Terence Lewis's Easter-cum-birthday bash Malaika Arora with her sister Amrita Arora in an old photo.

In the first photo, little Malaika and Amrita are seen sitting under a manual sewing machine and posing for the camera. It is followed by a black-and-white photograph of them holding each other. The third one has Malaika and Amrita from their early school days.

The two flaunted their smiles for the camera. Rocking the popular voluminous curly hairstyle from the 80s, Malaika and Amrita look nearly unrecognisable. While Malaika sported a green blouse, Amrita struck a goofy expression in a white top.

Sharing the memories, Malaika wrote in the caption of the post, “Always by my side in sickness n in health n in some seriously bad hairstyles #sisterlove @amuaroraofficial.” Soon after she shared it, several fans started talking about Malaika and Amrita's hairstyles. One fan commented, “Isn't that a sewing machine that you both are sitting under... as kids we manage to find the best place in almost every corner... what a bliss.” “Last pic is epic,” mentioned another. One more also asked, “So you girls real hair are curly how did you get them straight permanently?”

Malaika shares a close bond with her sister and also calls Amrita her best friend. The two share a girl gang which also includes sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. They are often seen partying together.

Malaika was last seen in her latest dance number, Tera Ki Khayal. She features in the song alongside Guru Randhawa who has sung the song and written the lyrics along with Royal Maan. The music video showed Malaika on the dance floor after a long time, in multiple glamorous looks. The song is composed by Sanjoy with video direction by Bosco Leslie Martis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON