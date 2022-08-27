Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor groove to Chaiyya Chaiyya together, share a hug at Kunal Rawal's wedding bash. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor stole attention at the pre-wedding bash hosted by designer Kunal Rawal who is set to tie the knot with Arpita Mehta on August 28. In a video shared online, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are seen dancing together at the party, with Malaika simply ruling the dance floor with her moves. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor attend Kunal Rawal's wedding bash in white. See pics

In the video, Malaika Arora is seen grooving to her 1998 song Chaiyya Chaiyya in an ivory lehenga. At one moment, Arjun comes and rests his head on hers. She holds his face before the two turned around and started dancing together. They also did the Chaiyya Chaiyya hook step together.

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, the party was also attended by Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rhea Kapoor.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Last year, the couple went to the Maldives for a holiday and this year they went to Paris together.

Last week in an interview with Pinkvilla, Arjun talked about his equation with Malaika. He said, "It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything. She has always influenced me. And because she is inspirational to many people, I am always inspired by her."

Arjun's last film Ek Villain Returns, starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and was released on July 29. He will be seen next in Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Kuttey stars Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madaan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tabu. The Ladykiller features Bhumi Pednekar alongside Arjun.

