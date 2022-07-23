Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor twin in purple; Dhanush, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor slay at Mumbai party for Russo Brothers

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a star-studded party for the Russo Brothers on Friday. The bash was attended by celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and many others. The filmmaker duo was in Mumbai to attend the premiere of their action thriller, The Gray Man. Also Read: Malaika Arora feeds cake to Arjun Kapoor, says ‘make a wish my love’. Watch

Malaika and Arjun arrived together wearing purple outfits. Malika wore a minidress, while Arjun wore a purple shirt and a pair of black jeans. Actor Dhanush arrived with actor Sara Ali Khan. Actor Chunky Panday was seen with wife Bhavana Pandey and designer Nandita Mahtani. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan also attended the event. Actor Shahid Kapoor arrived with wife Mira Raput.

Arjun Kapoor, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Ritesh Sidhwani's party.

Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan at Ritesh Sidhwani's party.

Other celebrities, such as, Ananya Panday, Kiran Rao, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also attended the party for Russo Brothers, who are in India for the promotions of Netflix’s The Gray Man. The film, featuring Ryan Gosling, Dhanush, and Chris Evans, premiered online on July 22. The screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six, who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), and other international assassins. Dhanush essays the role of Avik San, the ‘lethal force’, who can stop him from revealing a dark agency secret.

Talking about Dhanush, Anthony Russo had recently told PTI, "I keep getting texts from people I know and they say they want more of Dhanush... We hope we get to tell more stories with this character and we would like to keep our options open."

