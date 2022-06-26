Malaika Arora feeds cake to Arjun Kapoor, says ‘make a wish my love’. Watch

Three years after confessing her love for Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, Malaika Arora has shared a birthday post for the actor yet again. The couple is in Paris for his birthday celebration and enjoyed some cake on the occasion. She also shared a romantic caption along with a photo and a video. Also read: Arjun Kapoor shares 'feel good' pictures with Malaika Arora from Paris as they pose in front of Eiffel Tower

Sharing a picture of Arjun with his eyes shut and a video in which she feeds him cake with a spoon, Malaika wrote on Instagram, "Make a wish my love…… may all your wishes and dreams come true, happy birthday @arjunkapoor." Karisma Kapoor and Chunky Panday also wished him in the comments section of the post.

Arjun and Malaika flew to Paris a few days ago to ring in his birthday. On Saturday, Arjun shared a few pictures of them together posing at their hotel with the Eiffel Tower visible behind them. He had captioned the photos, “Eiffel good... I knew I would... @malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes.”

Three years ago, Malaika and Arjun rang in Arjun's birthday in the US. They made their relationship official as Malaika shared a birthday post for Arjun along with a picture of them together and holding hands during the vacation. Her caption read: “Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing @arjunkapoor…love and happiness always.”

The couple have come a long way in their few years of relationship. They attend family functions and parties together. Arjun is also friends with Malaika's friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor.

The two are now planning for their future. In May, Malaika had told Bombay Times in an interview, “The most essential part is if we know we want a future together. If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, ‘Oh, I don’t know’... that’s not where I stand in my relationship. It’s sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts.”

