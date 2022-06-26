Arjun Kapoor shares 'feel good' pictures with Malaika Arora from Paris as they pose in front of Eiffel Tower

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Paris to celebrate the former's 37th birthday. Hours before ringing in his birthday with her, Arjun shared some loved up pictures with Malaika as they visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris and acted “touristy” while posing for photos with one of the wonders of the world. Also read: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turn photographers for each other in Paris, she's seen with a bandaid on forehead

Sharing a few pics with Malaika on Instagram with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Arjun wrote, “Eiffel good... I knew I would... @malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes.” The photos have been clicked in their hotel, from where the Eiffel Tower can be seen in the background. One of the pictures even has Malaika pointing her finger towards the Eiffel Tower.

Arjun Kapoor posted a few pictures with Malaika Arora.

Malaika shared Arjun's post on her Instagram Stories along with a heart emoticon. Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria, Patralekhaa and many others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section of Arjun's post. Shanoo Sharma, who groomed Arjun during his initial days in the film industry, commented, “Happiness always my baby.”

Arjun earlier shared a selfie from the same day and captioned it, “Looking Ahead Now.” Malaika also shared a picture of Arjun posing in front of the Eiffel Tower during their visit to the site and captioned it with the hashtag #verytouristy. The two shared a glimpse of the food and drinks as well as they enjoyed during their time in Paris. Hours before that, Arjun shared a picture of him working out in the gym and captioned it, “Chodn eka nahi. #workinprogress.”

Arjun Kapoor is in Paris.

Arjun and Malaika continue to go strong three years after the two made it official on Instagram. Malaika has also hinted in her recent interviews that she is thinking about the future of their relationship, leading to rumours of them planning to tie the knot.

Arjun currently has three films in pipeline. He is all set to begin promotions for Ek Villain Returns and also has Kuttey and The Lady Killer in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON