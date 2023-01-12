Malaika Arora greets people with 'namaste', feasts on Nepali thali, shares pics of Nepal trip: 'So happy to be here'

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared pictures from her holiday in India's neighbouring country. She jetted off to Nepal on Thursday. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Nepal. She shared new photos from her recent travel. It seemed she was all alone on the trip. She posted a sun kissed selfie while travelling to Nepal's KTM city. She also treated her fans to famous Nepali thali. She greeted people of Nepal with folded hands. Many fans reacted to her post. Also read: Inside Kapil Sharma's Amritsar trip with wife Ginni, children Anayra, Trishaan: Bingeing on chole bhature and more)

Malaika shared a series of photos. In the pictures, she wore a white tee with white oversized jacket and denims. She had red-pink stole around her shoulder. She accessorised her look with blue sunglasses and kept her hair loose. She was all smiles as she held her passport while exiting the airport in Nepal. She greeted the people of Nepal with a ‘namaste’ gesture and smiled as she posed for the camera. In one of the pictures, she waved back at people.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Hello Nepal (hand-folded emoji). So happy to be here (red heart emoji).” She used ‘mood’ and ‘vibe’ as the hashtags on the post. Her friend Orhan Awatramani dropped fire emoji.

Reacting to Malaika's Nepal post, one of her fans wrote, “Welcome to our Nepal (red heart emoji).” Another fan asked, “Arjun ko nhi le kar gye (You did not take Arjun along with you?)” Other fan commented, “Gorgeous actor and adorable too (red heart emojis).” A fan wrote, “Malaika mam, looking amazing.” “Malaika in Nepal, have a wonderful time (red heart emoji)”, added one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Malaika Arora documents her Nepal trip via Instagram Stories.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of airplanes on runway with loads of heart emojis. She then shared a sun-kissed picture from her vehicle. She added, “Nepal KTM City” as the location. Finally, she posted a picture of delicious Nepali thali and wrote, “#Thalitime.” The thali had everything from rice, chappati to dal, salad and raita, and much more.

Malaika was recently seen on her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. It showed Malaika's life unfiltered. Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Bharti Singh, Amrita Singh and Farah Khan among other have marked their presence on the show. The show premiered on Disney + hotstar, and marked Malaika's OTT debut.

