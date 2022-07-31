Malaika Arora gets flying kiss from Arjun Kapoor as he turns showstopper at India Couture Week 2022. Watch

Arjun Kapoor turned showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal’s fashion show on Saturday. As he walked the ramp, the actor, who was recently seen in the film Ek Villain Returns that released on July 29, shared a sweet moment with Malaika Arora. The reality TV judge was seating in the front row, when Arjun gave her a flying kiss. Their special moment was captured in multiple videos that were shared on social media on paparazzi and fan pages. Read more: Arjun Kapoor says Malaika Arora makes him look better as they win award at HT India's Most Stylish

Malaika Arora was seen supporting Arjun as he walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022 in Delhi. She could not stop cheering for the actor as he made his way to the ramp. Before Arjun was seen striking poses on the ramp for photographers, the actor not only acknowledged Malaika, who was seated front row, but also gave her a flying kiss as she captured his appearance on her phone. She shared a video of Arjun’s ramp walk on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Hey handsome.” Arjun was dressed in a black sherwani, while Malaika wore a bandhgala style jacket with a crop top and a skirt.

Many reacted to Arjun and Malaika’s romantic gestures on social media. A fan wrote on their video that was shared on a paparazzi account on Instagram, “Supporting each other is love.” Another one said, “This couple is beyond everything.” A person also commented, “Couple goals.” Fans also noticed Malaika’s excitement at the fashion show, with one writing, “Aww, the way Malaika is looking at him.” Arjun’s cousin, actor Mohit Marwah, and his wife Antara Motiwala were also in attendance.

Recently, Malaika also walked the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. She turned showstopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Malaika was dressed in a black sheer gown at the fashion show. Earlier in July, Malaika and Arjun won their first award together as they were declared the Most Stylish Couple at the star-studded HT India's Most Stylish 2022 in Mumbai. The two arrived together at the event and praised each other in their speech after winning the award.

