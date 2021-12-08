Malaika Arora gorges on pizza, poses on yacht in bikini in video from Maldives vacation. Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have just returned from their Maldives vacation but still can't get over the holiday mood. She has now shared a video that shows some of her best moments during their getaway.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Malaika added several hashtags in the caption, such as ‘vacay mood’ and ‘holiday’.

The video opened with a monochrome picture of Malaika looking away from the camera and was followed by a clip of her and Arjun cycling in the woods. There was also a clip of her in a yellow top and shorts, eating a pizza. Other pictures showed her sunbathing at various times and in various outfits. A picture showed her in a printed yellow and black bikini, striking a pose on a yacht in the ocean.

Malaika had taken a break from work for a quick getaway with Arjun. The two are in a relationship for the last few years. Malaika is currently a judge on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer, while Arjun is working on his next film, Kuttey.

Malaika is a fitness enthusiast and has her own yoga studio. She also made sure to make Arjun work out with her during their holiday. He had shared a video of them on a treadmill placed in a pool and had written, “When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer !!! Hey @drewnealpt I’m working out even on holiday at the @patinamaldives thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial!!!”

Sharing her fitness secrets, Malaika had told GQ India in an interview in 2019, “I think the combination of doing Yoga and following an intermittent fasting routine, daily, has just completely changed my way of thinking towards eating, food, et cetera. I’ve also turned vegetarian over the last one year.”

She added, "More importantly, I don’t deprive myself of any food. I eat everything but I just eat it during the fixed time frame. So, my last meal of the day gets done by 6:30 pm."