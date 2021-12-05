Arjun Kapoor pushes Malaika Arora as she makes him work-out in the pool, calls her ‘tough taskmaster’. Watch

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in the Maldives. The couple has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos from the vacation. On Sunday, Arjun shared a video with Malaika and addressed her as his 'girlfriend' on social media.

In the video posted by Arjun, the couple can be seen exercising on an underwater bicycle inside a pool to Badshah's viral track Jugnu. Arjun captioned the post, “When the girlfriend is a tougher taskmaster than your trainer... See @drewnealpt, I’m working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool. Thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial.” The video ends with Arjun jokingly giving Malaika a push, who then starts laughing.

Malaika replied to the post with the flexing emojis. Arjun's cousin, stylist-producer Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the pictures. One fan replied to Rhea's comment saying, “Aap shaadi ke kapde design karna start kar do ab bas (Rhea Kapoor you should start designing wedding outfits for them now).” Actor Tara Sutaria also commented with heart emojis. Another fan commented on the picture, “You called her your girlfriend finally. OMG! Finally."

A few hours before Arjun posted the pool video, Malaika shared a boomerang video in which Arjun can be seen eating his breakfast. Malaika captioned the video, “DND (do not disturb)… Man on work."

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Arjun then told Filmfare in an interview, that he doesn’t want people to believe that they are still hiding. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he had said.